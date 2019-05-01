WaPo fact-checker gives Biden's claim about Trump tax cuts four Pinocchios

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler on Wednesday gave a claim from former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump targets Biden's support from firefighters union in Twitter barrage Poll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Almost half say Trump's Twitter use hurts reelection campaign: poll MORE about President Trump Donald John TrumpKhalifa Haftar is no longer part of Libya's solution Poll: 70 percent of Dems support impeachment hearings after Mueller report Seattle mayor: Federalizing local law enforcement in sanctuary cities isn't making America safer MORE's tax cuts four Pinocchios.

The remark in question from Biden was made at a rally earlier this week in Pittsburgh, Pa., for his recently announced 2020 White House bid.

“There’s a $2 trillion tax cut last year," Biden said. "Did you feel it? Did you get anything from it? Of course not. Of course not. All of it went to folks at the top and corporations.”

Kessler focused on the second part of that statement, that no one but the rich benefitted from the tax cut.

"That’s simply wrong," Kessler wrote.

"As we have explained before, any broad-based tax cut is going to mostly benefit the wealthy because they already pay a large share of income taxes."

"If the wealthy end up with more money because they pay more in taxes, that’s not necessarily a fair way to look at tax legislation," he added later.

The fact-checker noted that "when both the Joint Tax Committee and the Tax Policy Center looked at the impact of the tax bill, they concluded that in 2018, most people would see an overall reduction in taxes."

"Biden, with his loose language, ends up in the Four-Pinocchio territory. He asserts that no Americans but those at the top received any tax cut in 2018, which is clearly false. Most Americans received a tax cut. They may not have noticed it, but that’s no excuse for saying they never got one," he concluded.

A four-Pinocchio rating was the most egregious that one can receive from the Post fact-checker until Kessler introduced a "bottomless Pinocchio" rating last year.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on The Post's rating.