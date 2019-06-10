Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharIowa poll makes waves among 2020 Democrats Iowa poll makes waves among 2020 Democrats Klobuchar 'happy' to be polling in top six in Iowa MORE (D-Minn.), a 2020 presidential candidate, lashed out against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel seeks to block Pentagon funds for border wall Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi Giuliani evokes Joseph McCarthy in criticism of Pelosi MORE Sunday over his recent trade spat with Mexico and its impact on American farmers, calling Trump the “threatener-in-chief.”

“They’re like poker chips basically at one of his bankrupt casinos. I think it’s wrong,” Klobuchar said in an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

On Friday, Mexican and U.S. negotiators reached a deal to limit the flow of migrants crossing the U.S. border from Mexico. Mexico agreed to deploy its national guard throughout the country to help apprehend migrants and will allow the U.S. to deport migrants seeking asylum to Mexico to await adjudication, according to the State Department.

In turn, Trump agreed not to impose the 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports that was scheduled to go into effect Monday. The tariffs would have increased to 25 percent by October if the administration found the Mexican government was not doing enough to slow illegal immigration.

Last month, the Trump administration struck a deal to lift tariffs across North America, including retaliatory tariffs Mexico and Canada imposed on some agricultural goods from American farmers after the United States levied taxes on aluminum and steel imports from the two countries.

Klobuchar called for a more reliable trade policy that would not have unexpected repercussions for farmers or other American industries.

“I think that we should have a consistent strong trade policy that works for everyone in America,” she said.

The Minnesota Democrat also said she was happy to be polling in the top six Democratic 2020 candidates among Iowa voters and touted her “strength” as a “proven” and “effective” senator and candidate.