Booker responds to voter who worries about 'having to vote' for Biden

Presidential hopeful and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) responded to a voter who worried about former Vice President Joe Biden ultimately winning the 2020 Democratic nomination.

After a Twitter user shared a sad photo of rapper Bhad Bhabie with the caption “me realizing I’m going to have to vote for biden in 2020,” the New Jersey lawmaker chimed in to offer comfort.

Other Twitter users were quick to applaud Booker’s shade.

But some added their own favorite candidates to the conversation.

Booker spoke out directly against Biden Wednesday for reminiscing about finding common ground with former segregationist Sens. James O. Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.) during a Tuesday fundraiser.

“Frankly, I’m disappointed that he hasn’t issued an immediate apology for the pain his words are dredging up for many Americans. He should,” Booker said.