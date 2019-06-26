Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D-Mass.) says she saw children being marched around "like little prisoners" during a visit to a migrant shelter Wednesday.

Warren told reporters in Florida that she looked at some of the children in the Homestead emergency care facility from a ladder, but she said she was not allowed into shelter itself, HuffPost's Maxwell Strachan reported.

“I saw a harsh, flat, packed down field with a couple of soccer goals in each one, baking in the sun and temporary shelters that were all covered up, and children being marched from one to another in single file with guards. I waved, some of the children looked over, some kept their heads down. Finally, a group of children waved and quickly pulled their hands down,” she said.

“There weren’t children playing. There weren’t children laughing the way children usually do when they’re moving from one place to another. These were children who were being marched like little soldiers, like little prisoners, from one place to another,” she added.

Here’s Elizabeth Warren on what she saw from outside Homestead today — she requested a visit but was not allowed in. pic.twitter.com/rZSa8C4skH — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) June 26, 2019

Tetiana Anderson, a spokesperson for shelter operator Caliburn International, said the Homestead shelter is not "'prison-like,' as some disingenuously assert."

"We operate temporary emergency shelters, not private prisons or detention centers," she said in a statement to The Hill. "Those who suggest otherwise are intentionally creating a false and deceptive description to mislead the public and score political points."

Warren, who visited the facility hours before she is set to appear center stage in the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday night, slammed the Trump administration for its policies on detaining migrant children and separating migrant families.

“These children did not commit a crime. These children pose no threat to people here in the United States of America, and yet they are locked up for weeks, for month, because our government is following a policy of inflicting maximum pain on families that flee here trying to build a better life, and [President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate rejects attempt to curb Trump's Iran war powers Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' Atlanta mayor endorses Biden for president MORE is] doing it for the worst of political reasons,” she said.

Warren also criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for “grabbing up” migrant families.

President Trump announced mass deportations that could target as many as 2,000 immigrant families June 17, but delayed the plan for two weeks to give Congress time to negotiate.

“That is not who we want to be as a country. We need to fight back against this,” Warren said.

Several other Democratic candidates have announced plans to visit the migrant shelter in Florida this week, including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign promotes merchandise mocking Trump Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions McConnell relishes role as 2020 debate villain MORE (D-Minn.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCastro sees strongest fundraising day post-Democratic debate Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates On The Money: House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves | McConnell dismisses one-year stopgap floated by White House | Mnuchin pushing Trump to put Secret Service under Treasury control MORE (D-Texas).

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE (D-Calif.) visited the shelter Monday, while Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Biden falters in Democratic debate Buttigieg: We don't know what allies Trump 'will have pissed off worst' MORE (D-N.Y.) as well as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro are reportedly making a trip to the shelter later this week.

Updated at 2:36 p.m.