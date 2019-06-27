Eric Garner's daughter's Twitter account 'noted and appreciated' Castro saying names of those killed by police

A Twitter account run under the name of Erica Garner “noted and appreciated” that former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro recognized her father, a black man who was killed by police in 2014, during Wednesday night’s first 2020 Democratic debate.

Castro was asked whether his platform and his status as the only Hispanic candidate among the slate of Democrats running for president would be enough to turn out Latino voters across the country. Castro said candidates “have to recognize racial and social justice” across multiple communities.

“What about Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, LaQuan McDonald, Sandra Bland, Pamela Turner, Antonio Arce?” Castro asked, naming black Americans who have all been killed by law enforcement. “I’m proud that I’m the only candidate so far that has put forward legislation that would reform our policing system.”

This was noted and appreciated https://t.co/gk17eCRP2u — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) June 27, 2019

Castro released his policing reform plan earlier this month, called the “People First Policing Plan” The proposal implements national standards on police conduct, increases transparency among police departments and addresses violence and harassment against minorities.

Erica Garner died from a heart attack in 2017, but her account is run by a “friend and advisor,” according to the account’s bio. Her father’s New York death was a controversial moment for police reforms across the country, after he was choked, telling officers “I can’t breathe.”