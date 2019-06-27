Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement GOP lays debate trap for 2020 Democrats Overnight Defense: Trump says he doesn't need exit strategy with Iran | McConnell open to vote on Iran war authorization | Senate panel advances bill to restrict emergency arms sales MORE (R-S.C.) joked that Wednesday's first Democratic presidential debate made a third term for President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE look "better and better."

“After tonight’s #DemocraticDebate.......that whole Trump 3rd term thing is looking better and better,” Graham tweeted Wednesday night.

By Thursday, #LindseyGrahamResign began trending on Twitter, with hundreds urging the senator to step down.

“Third term for Trump you have lost your mind [and] now you need to lose your seat,” one user tweeted, while another user called Graham, a frequent defender of Trump, an “absolute loser.”

Third term for Trump you have lost your mind now you need to lose your seat #LindseyGrahamResign — V K Hahn (@vkhahn1133) June 27, 2019

Lindsey Graham is a prime example of why Congress should have term limits #LindseyGrahamResign — Francis (@YeahThisIsHess) June 27, 2019

@LindseyGrahamSC You are a disgrace to the people of SC & USA for suggesting that Lying-in-chief looks good for a 3rd term that's a betrayal to your Oath of office sir. Elect @harrisonjaime in SC #AdiosGOP #AdiosTrump #AdiosLindsey. #LindseyGrahamResign pic.twitter.com/GfcnN0hHSA — Jmulah7 (@JmaihN7) June 27, 2019

Jaime Harrison, the former chairman of South Carolina’s Democratic Party who is challenging Graham in 2020, blasted Graham on Thursday, tweeting: “Senator Graham, in SC we have spines. Do us a favor and find yours.”

“When your only concern is covering your political ass — you joke about undermining the US Constitution, sell out your constituents, and abandon your moral compass,” Harrison wrote.

When your only concern is covering your political ass — you joke about undermining the US Constitution, sell out your constituents, and abandon your moral compass.



Senator Graham, in SC we have spines. Do us a favor and find yours. #JoinJaime ➡️ https://t.co/Q9kA21suFq https://t.co/OPXLsX4Xxr — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 27, 2019

#LindseyGrahamResign also trended in May, when Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, said Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDemocrats seek to ban federal spending at Trump businesses Republicans, Trump Jr. signal support for embattled West Virginia governor The Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back MORE, should refuse to answer questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee, which subpoenaed him to testify about his communication with Russian officials.

“You just show up and plead the Fifth and it’s over with,” Graham said.