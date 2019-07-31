The Kentucky Democratic Party on Wednesday launched a “Moscow Mitch” online store, making use of a nickname handed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOcasio-Cortez pushes back on McConnell's claim of 'modern-day McCarthyism' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Senate braces for brawl over Trump's spy chief MORE (R-Ky.) over his blocking of election security legislation.

The party’s online store is promoting red buttons, vinyl stickers, a T-shirt and a cossack hat, all decorated with the phrase, “Just say nyet! to Moscow Mitch,” in Soviet-style lettering.

#MoscowMitch would hate it if you bought one of these shirts. Just say nyet to Moscow Mitch. #kysenhttps://t.co/4H4YvzArbK — Kentucky Democrats (@KyDems) July 31, 2019

The nickname comes after McConnell last week blocked two election security bills, despite warnings from intelligence officials and former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump calls for probe of Obama book deal Democrats express private disappointment with Mueller testimony Kellyanne Conway: 'I'd like to know' if Mueller read his own report MORE that Russian interference in the 2020 election was likely to take place.

One of the bills would require the use of paper ballots, and the other would require candidates, campaigns or family members to notify the FBI about assistance offers from foreign governments.

The majority leader's move prompted widespread backlash.

MSNBC host and former GOP congressman Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughBrzezinski fires back at Trump after he lashes out at 'Morning Joe': 'I'm sad and disgusted' Trump rips Scarborough, Brzezinski: 'Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed' #MoscowMitchMcTreason trends after McConnell defends blocking election security bills MORE later called McConnell’s actions “un-American,” labeling the Kentucky lawmaker “Moscow Mitch” and accusing him of "aiding and abetting Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinOcasio-Cortez pushes back on McConnell's claim of 'modern-day McCarthyism' Trump hopeful nominee can 'rein in' intelligence agencies Trump says Washington Post should apologize to McConnell over 'Russian asset' column MORE’s ongoing attempts to subvert American democracy.”

The hashtag #MoscowMitch quickly took off on social media, and several other hashtags and phrases, including #MoscowMitchMcTreason and “Mitch McConnell is a Russian” have trended on Twitter after the senator defended his decision to block the bills.

McConnell hit back on Monday, comparing the attacks against him to “modern-day McCarthyism” and blasting critics for using “unhinged smears.”

“These theatrical requests happen all the time here on the Senate. I promise that nobody involved, including my friend the Democratic leader who made the request, actually thought he’d get a Republican Senate to instantly, unanimously pass a bill that got one Republican vote over in the House,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

“It doesn’t make Republicans traitors or un-American. It makes us policymakers with a different opinion,” he added.

McConnell's campaign appropriated the nickname on Tuesday for a drink recommendation mocking Democrats ahead of their presidential primary debate:

The Hill has reached out to McConnell's office for further comment.