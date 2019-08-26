Biden to appear on 'Late Show' with Colbert next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Juan Williams: The real story behind Trump's attack on me MORE will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertF-bombs away: Why lawmakers are cursing now more than ever Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' Biden's personal grief comes to forefront amid mass shootings MORE” on Sept. 4, the first late-night appearance by the former vice president since he announced his campaign launch in April, according to Deadline.

The appearance will follow a series of public gaffes by the former vice president, including most recently mistaking New Hampshire for Vermont. The gaffes do not appear to have affected his standing in most polls, which have Biden as the front-runner.

But a Monmouth poll released Monday shows Biden in third place for the first time in the cycle, behind Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHill.TV Exclusive: Bernie Sanders goes in on Mitch McConnell The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally MORE (D-Mass.), although the three are in a statistical tie.

Biden has appeared on the show twice before, with his first appearance in September 2015 for the show’s third episode, wherein Biden discussed his son Beau’s death from brain cancer that May. The former vice president also appeared on the show in 2017, when he said of the Trump presidency, “God willing, it will go down as the single exception in American history.”

The Biden campaign confirmed the details of his upcoming appearance to The Hill.

--This report was updated at 3:10 p.m.