Ex-ThinkProgress writer blasts Tom Steyer after receiving job notice for his campaign

A former ThinkProgress writer took to Twitter to condemn billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerProminent economists make case for wealth tax in new paper The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian DNC announces Oct. 15 date for debate MORE after receiving a job notice for his campaign following news that the liberal news site is shutting down.

Rebekah Entralgo, a writer who covered immigration policy and detention at ThinkProgress, says she received a LinkedIn message that attempted to recruit her after the activist group the Center for American Progress (CAP) said it could not find a new publisher for the site.

"Sorry to learn about ThinkProgress," the message said in a screenshot Entralgo posted. "Tom Steyer 2020 is hiring for digital and comms roles — we do pay a relocation fee…"

Steyer (a CAP board member whose 2020 run could have funded TP for a decade as @ryanlcooper pointed out) is now trying to capitalize off of the site’s demise. You truly cannot make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/r5dJAhJUVJ — rebekah entralgo fernández (@rebekahentralgo) September 6, 2019

Steyer, a progressive philanthropist who is among the leading advocates for impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo pressed on possible Senate run by Kansas media The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in on Hurricane Dorian projection Trump's mental decline is perfectly clear for those with eyes to see and ears to hear MORE, made a late entrance into the crowded Democratic primary field in July after earlier saying he would not be running. He has failed to gain much traction in polling, failing to make the cut for next week's third 2020 debates.

A spokesman for Steyer's campaign defended the outreach, saying it was just one colleague trying to help another.

"The sentiment was there," the spokesman said.

—Updated at 5:55 p.m.