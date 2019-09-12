Andrew Yang ends the night blowing kisses to the debate camera

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz to Yang on basketball challenge: Just bring it The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown MORE blew kisses to the debate camera at the end of the Democratic presidential debate on Thursday night.

The businessman did so at least twice and also clapped according to footage.

Andrew Yang ends the night with a kiss to his fans #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vl8E34BIQi — Isa (@samiijournalism) September 13, 2019

Yang was among the 10 candidates to take the stage Thursday night in Texas. A total of 20 people are running for the Democratic presidential nomination.