Walmart increasing hourly wage for e-commerce warehouse employees

Walmart will raise the hourly wage for its e-Commerce warehouse center employees temporarily as the retail giant struggles to keep stores stocked amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Walmart said on Monday that starting wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses will immediately be raised by $2, to between $15 and $19 an hour, through Memorial Day, the company said in a Monday blog post.

“Our associates are working hard to help our local communities get the items and services they need from clean, orderly, stores—or delivered right to their doorsteps,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement.

“We’re hiring across Supply Chain to help support our associates who are dealing with the current level of demand in our fulfillment centers and distribution centers. Whether someone is looking for regular full-time or part-time position or a temporary, we have an employment solution for them,” the spokesperson added.

Walmart’s move follows the company's announcement last week that it would give cash bonuses to hourly staff and hire 150,000 temporary workers.

Walmart and rival chains across the country and online have been selling out of groceries and household goods as Americans panic-buy products as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

Target said last week that it would raise wages by $2 per hour for staff until at least May 2, making its new minimum wage $15 per hour.

The virus is rapidly spreading across the U.S, with more than 35,000 confirmed cases and 471 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, more than 343,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.