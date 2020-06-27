Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIn politics, as in baseball, it ain't over till it's over Goya CEO dismisses critics for praise of Trump: 'I'm not apologizing' Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE (D-N.Y.) knocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress pulls punches on Russian bounties firestorm Congress under pressure to provide billions for school openings Hillicon Valley: Facebook considers political ad ban | Senators raise concerns over civil rights audit | Amazon reverses on telling workers to delete TikTok MORE (R-Ky.) on Friday , pitching her internship program's $15 per hour salary over the Republican senator's $330 per week stipend for similar work.

"Why intern for Mitch McConnell, who runs the ball for this racist and incompetent administration, when I will pay you almost twice as much to help make the world a better place?" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday.

Why intern for Mitch McConnell, who runs the ball for this racist and incompetent administration, when I will pay you almost twice as much to help make the world a better place? https://t.co/gkOZuhMNBn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2020

Last June, House Democrats pushed a bill urging lawmakers to pay interns a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The legislation would add another $2.7 million to the $11 million already set aside for House intern salaries annually.

"When we don't pay our interns, the only folks that get access to becoming interns are people who already have access to privilege and opportunity," Ocasio-Cortez said last June on NowThis. "If we're going to democratize our government, we have to democratize our internship opportunities."

According to both Ocasio-Cortez and McConnell's internship application pages, the duties and responsibilities requested of interns are similar. Both jobs focus primarily on communications and legislative tasks.

Members of "the squad" — Reps. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyPressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: 'I wouldn't trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child' The Hill's Campaign Report: Colorado, Utah primary results bring upsets, intrigue Progressives zero in on another House chairman in primary MORE (D-Ohio) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibDemocrats see victory in Trump culture war The Hill's Campaign Report: Colorado, Utah primary results bring upsets, intrigue Progressive lawmakers call for conditions on Israel aid MORE (D-Mich.) — have argued against both unpaid and minimum wage internships in Washington, D.C., and have echoed Ocasio-Cortez's sentiments on the subject.

