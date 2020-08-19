Harris's husband takes leave from law firm

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSusan Rice: Trump 'is a liar and the whole world knows it' Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report MORE (D-Calif.), has taken a leave of absence from his law firm, DLA Piper, as Harris runs for vice president on the Democratic ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE.

Emhoff is a partner in the firm’s Los Angeles office, and his firm profile says, “Mr. Emhoff is currently on a leave of absence from the firm.”

He joined DLA Piper in October 2017 and his specialties include media, sports and entertainment, as well as intellectual property and technology, litigation, arbitration and investigations. He is licensed to practice in California and Washington, D.C.

“He represents large domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes,” his firm profile reads.

In his most publicized case, Emhoff represented an advertising agency in a dispute over the origin of the Taco Bell Chihuahua ads, The Washington Post reported. Emhoff successfully argued that relevant penalties should be paid by Taco Bell.

His other experience, according to the firm’s website, includes defending a group of production companies in an insurance coverage dispute, representing the rights holder of an animated character, prosecuting a trademark dispute for a wine brand and representing more than 50 commercial producers in an entertainment industry class-action lawsuit.

He also defended a studio executive in a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and fraud, represented a former NFL athlete and sports and entertainment executive in connection with a contract dispute, and defended a prominent former NFL and Olympic athlete in a civil action.

Emhoff previously worked at the law firm Venable, working on its expansion to the West Coast.

“Doug has served as litigation counsel and trusted advisor for some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the entertainment, media and sports spectrum," Roger Meltzer, DLA Piper's global co-chairman, said in a Sept. 2017 press release announcing Emhoff’s move to the firm.

Harris, the former attorney general of California, is set to address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.