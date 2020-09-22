Obama: Vote to make sure 'our democracy endures'

Former President Obama released a video in support of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday and urged his followers to vote for Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE to ensure that "our democracy endures."

In a video released on Twitter, Obama argued that the stakes in November are "bigger than Joe or the man he's running to replace."

"What's at stake is whether or not our democracy endures," Obama said in the video. "And the folks in power are hoping that you stay at home."

The comments echo remarks Obama made in a virtual message for the Democratic National Convention last month when he cast his successor as a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves," Obama said of President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE during his convention address.

National Voter Registration Day, observed on Sept. 22, is a nonpartisan campaign to register U.S. adults to vote that has been observed since 2012. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote as part of the event since it began, according to the campaign's website.