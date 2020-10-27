Prominent anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project warns in its latest ad of a potential third term for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE if he is reelected next week.

The one-minute video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday and captioned “Good night, America.” It features a woman going into her son’s room to tell him who won the presidential election.

“Who won?” the son asks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump. Trump won,” the mother responds.

“But I thought you could only be president two times?” he asks.

“Not anymore,” the mother responds.

Over chants of supporters screaming “four more years,” the ad tells Americans to vote Trump out of office, saying, “Stop him, or it will never stop.”

Trump has on more than one occasion jokingly floated exceeding constitutional term limits and serving as commander in chief for more than eight years.

"Now we're going to have a second time," he said at a campaign rally in May. "And then we'll drive them crazy. Ready? And maybe if we really like it a lot and if things keep going like they're going, we'll go and we'll do what we have to do. We'll do a three and a four and a five."

The Lincoln Project has been heavily critical of Trump and Republicans who have aligned themselves with his agenda.

Last week, senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpObama to campaign for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday Lincoln Project attorney on billboards lawsuit threat: 'Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere' Biden pushes back on Trump: 'Crass' to go after political rival's children MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Black Americans have to 'want to be successful' Lincoln Project attorney on billboards lawsuit threat: 'Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere' Biden pushes back on Trump: 'Crass' to go after political rival's children MORE threatened to sue the GOP super PAC over billboards in Times Square critical of them.

One billboard featured Ivanka Trump, Trump’s elder daughter, smiling and gesturing next to figures showing that more than 33,000 New Yorkers and 221,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Another one featured Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband, next to body bags and an unrelated quote from 2019 before the pandemic, in which he said New Yorkers would “suffer.”

The Lincoln Project responded to the threats last week, saying “please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere.”