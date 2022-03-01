trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Putin unlikely to watch State of the Union

by Sarah Polus - 03/01/22 8:50 PM ET
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin
AP/Pat Semansky- Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely not watch President Biden’s State of the Union address tonight, CNN reports.

“The President usually does not watch TV addresses,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Tuesday. “He prefers reading reports afterwards.”

Putin is expected to be a major focus of Biden’s first SOTU, which comes just days after Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine.

Advance excerpts from Biden’s speech provided by the White House suggest the president will take the opportunity to champion American diplomacy.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” the remarks read.

Biden’s comments also refer to Putin’s war on Ukraine as “premeditated and unprovoked.”

The White House and other observers are sounding the alarm about the mindset of Putin, who seems poised to escalate the war, with attacks Tuesday reported on civilian targets. 

The president’s speech to Congress is slated to begin at 9 p.m. EST.

Tags Biden Biden Joe Biden Putin Russia SOTU State of the Union Ukraine Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. House set to pass marijuana...
  3. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  4. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  5. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  6. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  7. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  8. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  11. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  12. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  13. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  14. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  15. Afghan people selling children,...
  16. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video