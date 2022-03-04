California woman arrested on fraud charge, accused of making up kidnapping story

A California woman was arrested after police said she lied to authorities about being kidnapped, doubled down on her story and took payments from a fund intended to compensate victims of crime.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert, FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan and Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson announced Thursday that Sherri Papini was arrested and charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging in mail fraud.

In 2016, Papini was reported missing and found weeks later in Yolo County with a variety of injuries, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint said she told authorities two Hispanic women had kidnapped her, but police later discovered she inflicted the injuries on herself and was staying with her former boyfriend.

In an interview in 2020, she continued her lie despite agents telling her it was a crime to lie to federal officers, prosecutors said. She continued to describe her abductors and say she had been kidnapped, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors also say she took $30,000 worth of payments over four years from the California Victim’s Compensation Board.

If she is convicted of making false statements, she could face an up to $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison. On the mail fraud charge, she could receive 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

“The 22-day search for Sherri Papini and subsequent five-year search into who reportedly abducted her was not only taxing on public resources but caused the general public to be fearful of their own safety, a fear that they should not have had to endure,” Johnson said.

“The Sheriff’s Office has appreciated the support and patience from the citizens of Shasta County and abroad. This investigation has always been a priority to get solved for the Sheriff’s Office as well as for our investigating partners at the FBI and the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensic Services and Bureau of Investigation,” he added.