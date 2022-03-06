New Mexico man goes home after 550 days in hospital for COVID-19
A New Mexico man has been discharged from the hospital about a year and a half after being admitted for COVID-19, reported KOB 4.
Roswell resident Donnell Hunter was honored with a police escort when he finally left the hospital after 550 days.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Hunter said of being able to return home to his family after a period of more than 18 months, much of which was spent on a ventilator.
He added that he has had to re-learn basic functions as a result of his extensive illness.
Since returning home, Hunter has started to make up for lost time, including meeting his new grandson for the first time.
“The Lord knows what he has in store for me, I don’t, he brought me this far and I’m just going to trust in the lord whatever he brings my way that’s what I will deal with,” he said.
As of March, 472,426 COVID-19 cases have been categorized as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
