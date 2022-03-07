Protesters post sign renaming street outside DC Russian embassy ‘President Zelensky Way’

Protesters in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., have posted a sign unofficially renaming the street “President Zelensky Way” to show their support for Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photos of the new sign located outside the Embassy of Russia on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C. were shared on Twitter by political activist Claude Taylor on Sunday and have since gone viral.

Taylor, the chair of Mad Dog PAC, an anti-Trump political action committee, told The Hill that the group often takes part in political “guerrilla art” protests.

“The President Zelensky Way street sign is just our way of peacefully protesting Putin’s atrocities and honoring Ukraine,” he told The Hill.

“We wanted to make a small, symbolic statement in support of Ukraine,” Taylor told Insider. He added that “This is just a peaceful, nonviolent, silent form of protest.”

Taylor was also behind the posting of a “Khashoggi Way” sign outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in 2018 following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

At Russian Embassy in DC… now located on President Zelensky Way. pic.twitter.com/zmShDvEqQS — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 6, 2022

The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

The street outside the embassy was renamed Boris Nemtsov Place by the D.C. Council in 2018. Nemtsov, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was slain near the Kremlin three years prior. Moscow has denied any involvement in his killing.