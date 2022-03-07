trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Musk calls for expansion of nuclear power in Europe

by Joseph Choi - 03/07/22 11:52 AM ET
Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for Europe to increase its nuclear energy production by restarting dormant nuclear power stations on Monday, as Western government grapple with how they will potentially replace Russian energy exports in the event of a sweeping embargo on the country’s oil.

“Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to national and international security,” Musk tweeted.

Anticipating concerns over radiation, Musk asked Twitter users to tell him where they believed was the “worst location” for radiation and said he would “travel there & eat locally grown food on TV.”

“I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe,” he said.

Musk, whose car company Tesla is one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers in the world, called for the U.S. to increase its oil and gas production last week as well, saying it was necessary in the light of “extraordinary times.”

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” the tech magnate wrote on Twitter.

A potential ban on Russian oil imports has received bipartisan support from lawmakers in Congress. The White House has said that a ban is still on the table, but that move is being coordinated with European allies.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Nuclear power Tesla, Inc.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  4. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  5. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  6. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  7. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  11. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  12. First Nations members urge Pope...
  13. Judge strikes down New York...
  14. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  17. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  18. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
Load more

Video

See all Video