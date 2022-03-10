Police: Car in Las Vegas crash that killed 9 was going 103 mph

The vehicle that caused a January Las Vegas crash that killed 9 people was going more than 100 mph at the time, The Associated Press reported.

Gary Dean Robinson had put his sports car into “full acceleration,” upping his speed from 90 mph (145 kph) to 103 mph (166 kph) right before entering an intersection during a red light. He then caused a multivehicle wreck that killed him, his passenger and seven members of a family in a minivan.

Another woman was critically injured in a chain-reaction crash.

The speed limit in the area surrounding the intersection where the crash occurred is 35 mph (56 kph), the AP noted.

A police report on the incident did not disclose if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Autopsy results are still pending, North Las Vegas police spokesperson Alexander Cuevas told the AP.

Robinson had been previously reprimanded for traffic-related offenses, including speeding, and had a state prison record.

The North Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.