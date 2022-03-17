Nearly 400 gallons of gas stolen from North Carolina gas station
Nearly 400 gallons of gas were stolen from a North Carolina gas station this week, CNN reported.
More than 15 cars pulled up and filled up their tanks after business hours after someone used a special device allowing them to bypass the payment system. Over the course of about 45 minutes, $1,600 worth of gas was stolen from the Bizzy Bee Grocery Store and Gas Station in High Point, said owner Hardik Patel.
Police were called after bystanders noticed the influx of cars at the closed station.
To prevent future theft, Patel will now shut off his pumps outside of normal business hours, he said.
