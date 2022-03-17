Nearly 400 gallons of gas stolen from North Carolina gas station

Nearly 400 gallons of gas were stolen from a North Carolina gas station this week, CNN reported.

More than 15 cars pulled up and filled up their tanks after business hours after someone used a special device allowing them to bypass the payment system. Over the course of about 45 minutes, $1,600 worth of gas was stolen from the Bizzy Bee Grocery Store and Gas Station in High Point, said owner Hardik Patel.

Police were called after bystanders noticed the influx of cars at the closed station.

To prevent future theft, Patel will now shut off his pumps outside of normal business hours, he said.

“I’ve been in business for 15 years and owned other gas stations. I have never seen something like this,” Patel told CNN. “It wasn’t free, they were stealing.”

The High Point Police Department has not made any arrests so far, CNN notes.

The incident occurred as gas prices have spiked around the country amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hitting a record high of $4.43 per gallon average last week.

The previous record high was $4.11 per gallon in July 2008.