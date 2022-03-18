Cheerleaders get standing ovation at NCAA March Madness

Indiana University cheerleaders got a standing ovation from the crowd during an NCAA March Madness game for rescuing a ball that got stuck behind the backboard.

During the Indiana versus Saint Mary’s game, the basketball got stuck behind the backboard during the second half.

Despite efforts from some of the players to get it down, the ball remained trapped, bringing the game to a halt.

The Indiana cheerleading team took matters into their own hands by lifting one of the women up to retrieve the ball.

“The cheerleader saves the day,” NCAA March Madness tweeted with a video of the moment.

“SHE’S GOT IT! WHAT A PLAY!” The cheerleader saves the day #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pxQ3eh2Sod — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022

The crowd erupted into applause when the cheerleaders freed the ball and the game could continue.

Indiana ending up losing its game against St. Mary’s, 82-53.