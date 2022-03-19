trending:

Loser.com redirects to Putin’s Wikipedia page

by Lexi Lonas - 03/19/22 9:27 AM ET
Loser.com found its next target in recent weeks as it now redirects to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Wikipedia page.

It is unclear when the site began redirecting to Putin’s page, but it was likely after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

The website has become popular over the years as owner Brian Connelly has used it since 1995 to troll celebrities and politicians alike. 

Previous targets of Loser.com include artist Kanye West, former presidential candidate Al Gore, former President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Connelly previously said he used the site for “fun and games” and sometimes has it target sites that he doesn’t think are bad but wants to bring awareness to. 

This happened when former President Obama was running for office and Connelly wanted to draw attention to Obama’s campaign site. 

“That wasn’t against Obama’s election!” he said. “That was just getting people to register.”

Connelly’s targeting of Putin comes as President Biden has called Putin a “war criminal” and the fighting in Ukraine has surpassed three weeks. 

Thousands of people have died due to Russia’s assault on Ukraine as the Russian government continues to peddle falsehoods about the Ukrainian government to justify its attack.

