Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week.

The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.

Thomas, 73, is reportedly undergoing testing while being treated for an infection and given intravenous antibiotics.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

She added, “Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.”

It’s unclear why the court waited two days to announce Thomas’ hospitalization.

The news of Thomas’s sickness comes one day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin confirmation hearings for the history-making Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she will become the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

It also comes amid mounting scrutiny of Thomas and his wife, Ginni, over her attending the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Updated: 8:44 p.m.