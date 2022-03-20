Zelensky suggests talks with Russia could be held in Jerusalem

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday suggested that Israel could be the meeting ground for future peace talks with Russia, Reuters reports.

In his daily video update to Ukrainian citizens, Zelensky said Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was making concerted efforts to negotiate peace talks between the two countries.

“We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem,” he said. “That’s the right place to find peace. If possible.”

Zelensky on Sunday addressed Israeli lawmakers virtually, criticizing the country’s relatively limited response to Russian aggression as it seeks to be a neutral mediator.

“Why has Israel refrained from sanctions on Russia? Israel needs to give answers to these questions and after that, live with them,” Zelensky said.