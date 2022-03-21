Police ‘asked to assist’ after Cruz clashes with Montana airport staff

A law enforcement officer was called step in Sunday after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got into a heated argument with airline attendees at an airport in Bozeman, Mont., on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported.

A video posted to Reddit shows the senator engaged in conversation with two representatives at the United Airlines desk after he reportedly missed the check-in window for his flight.

A law enforcement officer was then sent to help handle the situation, according to Scott Humphrey, a deputy director of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

“One of our Public Safety Officers (PSO) was in the ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual),” Humphrey told The Daily Mail. “The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.”

Humphrey added that Cruz was booked on another flight and left the airport later that evening.

“Our PSO didn’t realize he was dealing with Senator Cruz until after the fact,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment.

The Bozeman airport incident comes more than a year after the Texas Republican made headlines by flying to Cancun, Mexico, while extreme winter weather left millions without power in his home state. Cruz later called the trip a “mistake.”

Business Insider noted that Cruz left Bozeman and made it was back to Washington, D.C., before the start of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, which began Monday.