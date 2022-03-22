trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Colorado commemorates one-year anniversary of supermarket shooting

by Sarah Polus - 03/22/22 8:26 PM ET
A mourner leaves flowers and pays tribute the morning after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
Getty Images

Residents of Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday commemorated the one-year anniversary of the city’s fatal supermarket shooting with flowers and a moment of silence, The Associated Press reported.

On March 22, 2021, a shooting at Boulder’s King Soopers grocery store left 10 people dead. On Tuesday, the newly remodeled store was closed for the day in honor of the victims — three employees, customers and a police officer. A banner that read “We Will Never Forget” hung across the storefront, and 10 white roses were placed outside. 

The city held a communitywide moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. local time to mark the approximate time when the suspected shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, entered the store. Another was held at the police department to honor officer Eric Talley, who was killed while responding to the incident.

“The survivors of the attack walk amongst us still,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) echoed a similar sentiment in a Tuesday statement.

“Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving those we’ve lost behind,” he said. “We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours.”

Last year, psychologists concluded that Alissa was not fit to stand trial, which halted all proceedings indefinitely.

 
 
Tags Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa Arvada, Colorado Boulder Jared Polis King Soopers

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  3. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  4. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  11. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  12. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  15. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  16. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  17. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video