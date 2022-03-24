trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Male birth control pill found to be 99 percent effective in mice: research

by Sarah Polus - 03/24/22 8:50 PM ET
Scientist holds a pipette
Getty
An employee uses a pipette on February 10, 2015 at the Irstea (National Institute of Sciences and Technology for Environment and Agriculture) center in Rennes where researchers work on the optimization of biogas processes.

A new male contraceptive was found to be 99 percent effective when tested in mice, according to research presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) on Wednesday.

Gunda Georg, a medicinal chemist who leads the University of Minnesota lab conducting the research, said that human testing of the nonhormonal male contraceptive could begin as soon as the third or fourth quarter of 2022, according to a press release from the ACS.

“Scientists have been trying for decades to develop an effective male oral contraceptive,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student involved in the research. 

Currently, no approved male birth control bills are on the market, he said.

The ACS noted that the majority of male birth control pills in the works use hormones to target testosterone, which could potentially cause side effects such as weight gain, depression and increased low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” Noman said.

When given orally to male mice for four weeks, the compound researchers tested was found to be 99 effective in preventing pregnancy in female mice. No observable side effects were detected, and male mice were able to reproduce within four to six weeks after they stopped receiving the compound.

“Because it can be difficult to predict if a compound that looks good in animal studies will also pan out in human trials, we’re currently exploring other compounds, as well,” noted Georg. 

Tags Birth control Hormones male birth control University of Minnesota

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  2. Biden administration announces...
  3. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  4. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  5. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  6. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  7. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  8. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  9. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  10. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  11. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  12. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  13. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  14. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  17. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video