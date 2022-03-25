Trump, sons agree to be deposed in fraudulent marketing suit

Former President Trump and his two sons will appear for depositions later this year after a lawsuit alleged that they worked with a fraudulent marketing company.

A class-action lawsuit brought in 2018 alleged that Trump and his family members misled the plaintiffs into making bad investments, according to a report from NBC.

CNN reported that the lawsuit alleges that the former president and three of his adult children — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — accepted secret payments in exchange for the use of his show “The Celebrity Apprentice” and other events to boost ACN, a telecommunications marketing company.

The suit alleges that ACN used the Trump brand to appeal to teens.

They also allege that Trump and his aforementioned children accepted millions of dollars to plug businesses including ACN, the Trump Network and a vitamin company, among others things, according to CNN.

Eric Trump will be deposed on May 12, Donald Trump Jr. on May 10 and Trump on June 16.

A deposition for Ivanka Trump was not offered in the court filing as Trump’s attorneys say the family had no control over the company or its business ventures.

The lawsuit was brought on by plaintiffs who invested in the company.

The lawyers for the plaintiffs said they found more evidence for their case after watching unaired footage of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” CNN noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump team for more information.