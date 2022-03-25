trending:

Woman makes history as first on-field player for a professional baseball team

by Lexi Lonas - 03/25/22 9:28 PM ET
Alexis Hopkins on Monday became the first woman to be drafted as an on-field player for a professional baseball team. 

Alexis “Scrappy” Hopkins is the best story in sports! The first female in professional baseball history to be drafted, and sign a contract for an on-field position,” the Atlantic League tweeted.

She was drafted to the​​ Kentucky Wild Health Genomes as a catcher. 

MLB.com reported she was the eighth pick in the league’s annual draft. 

“I’m really excited for this,” Hopkins said. “About two or three years ago in one of my college classes, they said to write down a dream of yours. I was going to put down ‘professional baseball player,’ but I actually didn’t because I was like, ‘That’s never going to happen.’ But I guess here we are today, making a dream come alive.”

The Genomes first game will be on April 21 against the High Point Rockers.

