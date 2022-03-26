4 in 10 parents say mask-wearing in school harmed their children: poll

As mask mandates in schools have decreased in the country, 4 in 10 parents say mask-wearing in classrooms harmed their children, a new Politico-Harvard survey found.

According to the poll, 40 percent say masks harmed children in schools, almost half of parents said it made no difference and 11 percent said they helped children.

Among those who say the masks hurt their children, 46 percent believe it stunted their social learning and interactions while 39 percent say it took a toll on their mental and emotional health.

Masks mandates have been abolished in all states with many school districts also dropping their requirements for children to wear masks.

Masks in schools became a hot topic around the nation with some parents even protesting their school boards due to their decision to keep their children masked.

Those who supported mask mandates argued it was to keep children safe from COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated from the virus.

The results come as the Biden administration said COVID-19 restrictions could possibly need to come back if the U.S. sees another COVID-19 wave from the subvariant BA.2 of omicron.

Schools are still recovering from the shutdowns experienced during the pandemic as academic performance dropped with virtual learning.

The poll surveyed 478 parents with children in schools from March 1-7. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.9 percentage points.