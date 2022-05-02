Trump fumbles JD Vance’s name at rally

Former President Trump fumbled the name of J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate he endorsed in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, during a rally on Sunday, a gaffe one of Vance’s primary opponents quickly seized upon.

Trump spoke at Greenwood, Nebraska, in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. When he mentioned the candidates he’s endorsed, Trump confused Vance with Josh Mandel, another candidate in Ohio’s Republican primary.

“We’ve endorsed J.P. — right? J.D. Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good,” the former president told thousands of rallygoers. “And let’s see what happens.”

After Trump endorsed him last month, Vance enjoyed a large bump in the U.S. Senate primary, leading the pack against Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) and former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken.

Gibbons released an email shortly after the rally, calling Trump’s mistake an indication the former president does not hold Vance in high esteem.

“Even after his endorsement, JD Vance is clearly irrelevant to President Trump, so much so he botched Vance’s name at his rally today in Nebraska. Quite the ringing endorsement, eh?” Gibbons asked.

A number of Republicans had opposed Vance, the author of the book “Hillbilly Elegy,” for his comments criticizing Trump ahead of his 2016 bid for the White House.

Trump, however, was willing to put those comments behind him.

“Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades,” Trump said in a statement after he endorsed him. “He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race.”