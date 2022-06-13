New York Times endorses Hochul

The New York Times on Sunday endorsed sitting Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming Democratic primary, arguing that she has already proved she can lead the state during uncertain times across the nation on issues ranging from gun control and abortion rights.

The Times editorial board said that under Hochul, “New York is among the few that have been dedicated to defending these essential norms that are under attack elsewhere in the country.”

“It’s a moment, in other words, when leadership matters. Gov. Kathy Hochul is already leading on these questions, and she deserves an additional four years as chief executive of New York,” the board added.

The endorsement comes about two weeks ahead of the June 28 gubernatorial primary race in which Hochul is leading the pack against New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.).

In May, Hochul earned 45 percent support among primary voters, according to The Hill-Emerson College poll. About 12 percent said they would vote for Suozzi and another 22 percent of voters were undecided.

Hochul, the former lieutenant governor of New York who replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he resigned in scandal last year, is running for her first full term.

She has not been without scandal of her own. Her former running mate and former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was forced to step down after he was indicted on bribery charges in the spring. She has since replaced him with former state Rep. Antonio Delgado (D).

The Times editorial board said that despite the scandal, Hochul had managed to stay above the drama and focus on core issues, such as putting $35 million into expanded access to reproductive care and enhanced security at clinics as well as passing stricter gun control laws after a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., in May.

“Ms. Hochul has shown herself capable of tending to the state’s needs while leaving behind the drama and tiresome bravado of the many governors who served before her, a bracing change,” The Times editorial board wrote. “Ms. Hochul has the opportunity to draw a clear contrast with Republicans by emphasizing the role that government can play in improving New Yorkers’ quality of life and in increasing access to opportunity.”

–Updated at 8:00 a.m.