trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News/Campaigns

Maloney on Schumer endorsement of Nadler: ‘The old boys network is very, very close’

by Chloe Folmar - 08/16/22 10:02 AM ET
Carolyn Maloney
Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., asks a question during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing to examine the practices and profits of gun manufacturers, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A U.S. House investigation has found that gun manufacturers have taken in more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney on Monday responded to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) endorsing Rep. Jerrold Nadler over her in the Democratic primary race for New York’s 12th Congressional District, saying that “the old boys network is very, very close.”

When asked by an NY1 Spectrum News reporter whether she was surprised by Schumer’s endorsement, Maloney said: “He doesn’t live here. It doesn’t surprise me. The old boys network is very, very close and they support each other.”

“And we know that women are very underrepresented in Congress, we’re 51 percent of the population but 24 percent of electeds across the country,” Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, continued.

Schumer endorsed Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, on Monday, calling him a “critical partner” who leads with “courage, conviction, and brilliant legislative effectiveness.”

Both Nadler and Maloney have served in Congress for decades in separate districts, but the two House heavyweights are now going head-to-head in the Aug. 23 primary due to redistricting.

Maloney continued discussing the importance of women in leadership during her interview on Monday, saying: “We need more women’s voices.”

“When women are in the room and part of the decisionmaking, the conversation changes and it focuses on children and families, health care, clean environment and investment in the future,” she said.

Tags 2022 midterms Carolyn Maloney Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer Jerrold Nadler Jerrold Nadler Jerry Nadler New York 12th

More News/Campaigns News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  2. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  3. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  4. Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming ...
  5. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  6. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  7. First lady Jill Biden tests positive ...
  8. The Hill's Morning Report — Trump ...
  9. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  10. WHO renames two monkeypox variants to ...
  11. Here are Trump’s shifting defenses ...
  12. Trump eyes big prize in taking down ...
  13. The Memo: How the Trump saga is ...
  14. Could Democrats’ bold legislation ...
  15. Trump has tarnished his ...
  16. Supreme Court asked to block ruling ...
  17. Trump surprises some Republicans with ...
  18. Mulvaney says he hopes Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video