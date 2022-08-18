trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News/Campaigns

Kelly leads Trump-backed Masters by 8 points in Arizona Senate race: poll

by Chloe Folmar - 08/18/22 7:47 PM ET
Anna Rose Layden
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) speaks to the press during a post-luncheon conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is leading his Trump-backed opponent Blake Masters (R) by 8 percent in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll by Fox News.

Fox News found that 50 percent say that they will back Kelly, while 42 percent say they support venture capitalist Masters.

The Arizona Senate race is one of the least certain, and nonpartisan election newsletter Cook Political Report has called the election a “toss-up.”

The Fox News poll, conducted this week, also found Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs leading her Republican opponent Kari Lake (R) by a slight 3 percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

Forty-seven percent said that they would vote for Secretary of State Hobbs in November, while 44 percent favored former television anchor Lake.

The percentage of support for Kelly is close to the percentage that voted for him in 2020 (51.2 percent) in his race against Republican Martha McSally.

McSally received 48.8 percent of the vote in Arizona that year, higher than the share who say that they will support Masters.

Masters has been vocal about his support for Trump, saying that he would support a 2024 presidential run by the former president, and received Trump’s own support leading up to the Republican primary in Arizona.

Only 82 percent of Republicans are backing Masters, according to the poll, while a significantly higher 95 percent of Democrats say that they support Kelly. Ten percent of Republicans say that they favor Kelly over Masters.

Tags Arizona Arizona Senate Blake Masters Blake Masters Cook Political Report Fox News Kari Lake Katie Hobbs Katie Hobbs Mark Kelly Mark Kelly Martha McSally

More News/Campaigns News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge blocks DeSantis’s ‘Stop ...
  2. Putin’s on the brink
  3. Biden keeps student loan borrowers in ...
  4. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  5. DeSantis announces 20 charges of ...
  6. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  7. What Weisselberg’s guilty plea ...
  8. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  9. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  10. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  11. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  12. Russia moves hypersonic missiles to ...
  13. Kelly leads Trump-backed Masters by 8 ...
  14. Suffering from burnout, doctors are ...
  15. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  16. Apple warns of security flaw for ...
  17. Vance leading Ryan by 3 points in ...
  18. Watch live: DeSantis to deliver a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video