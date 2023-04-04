Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump arraignment

Following the arraignment of former President Trump Tuesday afternoon, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) will speak at a press conference.

The former president’s alleged crimes relate to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Bragg’s choice to pursue this case against Trump has drawn fury from Republicans, who have, like Trump himself, characterized the indictment as politically motivated.

Observers say the case against Trump isn’t straightforward, and conviction is far from certain.

Bragg is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

