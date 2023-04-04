trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News/Campaigns/Law and Courts

Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump arraignment

by James Burch - 04/04/23 2:00 PM ET
by James Burch - 04/04/23 2:00 PM ET

Following the arraignment of former President Trump Tuesday afternoon, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) will speak at a press conference.

The former president’s alleged crimes relate to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Bragg’s choice to pursue this case against Trump has drawn fury from Republicans, who have, like Trump himself, characterized the indictment as politically motivated.

Observers say the case against Trump isn’t straightforward, and conviction is far from certain.

Bragg is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Justice Law New York New York City Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News/Campaigns/Law and Courts News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, heads to Florida: live coverage
  2. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  3. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  4. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  5. Trump pleads not guilty on 34 counts
  6. Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump ...
  7. PHOTOS: Protesters clash as Trump pleads not guilty
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. Press: With one indictment, we took America back 
  12. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  13. Trump’s next court date pushes up against 2024 primaries
  14. Appeals court upholds order for Jan. 6 testimony from Meadows, other Trump ...
  15. Protesters fight over ‘Trump lies all the time’ banner
  16. No gag order imposed in Trump case
  17. Federal court blocks Manchin-backed pipeline in West Virginia
  18. Romney calls replacing car lanes with bike lanes ‘the height of stupidity’
Load more

Video

See all Video