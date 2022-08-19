DOJ announces $35.7 million in grants for states to provide support for sexual assault victims

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that it would provide a total of $35.7 million in grants to help states provide support to victims of sexual assault.

The Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program (SASP), run by the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), will include 56 awards, one for each state in addition to five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

“This grant funding will go directly toward strengthening the efforts of agencies and organizations across the country to provide critical services and care that survivors need and deserve,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland of the program.

“SASP funding helps sexual assault survivors from every walk of life access medical care, crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling, among other services,” added OVW Acting Director Allison Randall.

SASP grants are distributed to states and territories based on population and funds are provided to nonprofits that provide direct intervention to victims of sexual assault, including both adults and children.

States often give their funds to rape crisis centers, and those with larger Native American populations often give money to Tribal agencies that deal with the aftermath of sexual assault.

The new SASP grants were announced in conjunction with the National Sexual Assault Conference, an annual meeting that will begin next week.

SASP began in 2005 after being authorized by Congress and continues to operate under the OVW.