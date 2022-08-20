trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News/Legislation/Energy & Environment

10M Americans in southwest under flood watch

by Chloe Folmar - 08/20/22 1:43 PM ET
Screenshot/NHC

A large swath of the southwest U.S. encompassing about 10 million people is under flood watch due to a potential tropical cyclone, CNN reported.

“The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” wrote the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) on Saturday.

The WPC has instated a “moderate risk” warning for excessive rainfall in southeast Arizona and southwest and central New Mexico, as well as a “slight risk” warning in western Arizona, the Texas panhandle and the Four Corners and Rockies region.

“Urban locations in addition to areas of complex terrain, slot canyons, arroyos, and burn scars are especially vulnerable for flash flooding and can quickly turn into very dangerous situations,” the center warned.

The WPC said that the precipitation is associated with a “remnant tropical wave” during an “ongoing active monsoon season.”

In addition, the center said that a potential tropical cyclone could reach southern Texas as a tropical storm on Sunday.

“This system is adding uncertainty and complexity to the forecast across Texas for the next couple of days. Areas of heavy rain and some squalls are expected to move into southern Texas on Sunday as the system arrives,” it wrote.

Storms have already upset some areas, including Zion National Park, where a person went missing on Friday.

“Following a search and rescue operation that began on Friday, August 19, the Narrows and Riverside Walk will remain closed,” the official Twitter account for Zion National Park wrote on Saturday morning. “The Zion Search and Rescue Team will continue to search for a missing person on Saturday, August 20.”

Tags

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump mulling motion to appoint ...
  2. GOP’s Senate outlook grows dimmer ...
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces ...
  4. Appeals court says DOJ improperly ...
  5. Five things we learned this week ...
  6. Trump hints at legal action in ...
  7. Biden keeps student loan borrowers in ...
  8. Hannity slams McConnell for comments ...
  9. COVID-19 associated with increased ...
  10. Kinzinger says Pompeo ‘did all of ...
  11. Kushner says Trump tasked Ivanka with ...
  12. Cheney: McCarthy doesn’t deserve to ...
  13. Five noteworthy nuggets from Jared ...
  14. Five things to know about ...
  15. Mar-a-Lago mess: How Merrick Garland ...
  16. State Department warns US travelers ...
  17. Supreme Court tentatively blocks ...
  18. What Weisselberg’s guilty plea ...
Load more

Video

See all Video