Poll finds division on mask usage during flights

American adults seem to be divided on whether mask-wearing should be required on flights, as well as whether they will wear masks when flying.

A Gallup poll released Monday found that 49 percent of Americans surveyed said that the government should mandate masks on airplanes for people at least 2 years old, while 51 percent said that masks should not be mandated for plane travel.

The poll was conducted from April 25 to May 2, shortly after the national mask mandate for public transportation and airplanes was halted by a judge on April 18.

The results showed significant differences between political parties on whether masks should be mandated: 81 percent of Democrats favored the mandate, while 13 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of independent voters supported mandates.

Despite the numbers saying they were against the mandates, most Americans say they would wear a face mask on the plane regardless of whether it was mandated, with 60 percent saying they would wear a mask and 40 percent saying they would go without one.

Age is another significant factor in mask-wearing practices among Americans.

Adults ages 18-44 are the most likely to wear a mask, at 65 percent, and ages 45-64 are least likely to wear one, at 53 percent. Meanwhile, 60 percent of the oldest adults (65 and above) would opt to wear a face covering.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking on public or plane transportation despite the struck-down mask mandate, which was implemented by President Biden a year and a half ago.