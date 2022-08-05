NY mayor’s office blasts Abbott for bussing migrants to the city

The spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Friday over his bussing of migrants from the southern border to cities including New York.

“@GovAbbott’s continued use of human beings as political pawns is disgusting,” tweeted Fabien Levy. “NYC will continue to welcome asylum seekers w/ open arms, as we have always done, but we still need support from DC.”

Abbott released a statement earlier in the day announcing the arrival of the first group of migrants who were bussed from Texas to New York.

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” Abbott said of Adams.

Abbott and Adams have clashed multiple times over immigration issues, as Abbott has attempted to draw the attention of northern Democratic politicians to the Texas-Mexico border.

“As law enforcement agents along the Texas-Mexico border respond to thousands of illegal crossings each and every day, putting their lives on the line for Texans and for all Americans, the crisis demands the attention of not only the Biden Administration, which is responsible for securing the border, but of leaders across the country,” the governor, who is up for reelection this year, wrote earlier this week in a letter to Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Migrants will be bussed to both cities from the southern border and dropped off there rather than staying in Texas.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said on Friday.