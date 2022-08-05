trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News/Legislation/Immigration

NY mayor’s office blasts Abbott for bussing migrants to the city

by Chloe Folmar - 08/05/22 3:51 PM ET
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. TTexas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, July 7, 2022, authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of the Republican’s escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

The spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Friday over his bussing of migrants from the southern border to cities including New York.

“@GovAbbott’s continued use of human beings as political pawns is disgusting,” tweeted Fabien Levy. “NYC will continue to welcome asylum seekers w/ open arms, as we have always done, but we still need support from DC.”

Abbott released a statement earlier in the day announcing the arrival of the first group of migrants who were bussed from Texas to New York.

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” Abbott said of Adams.

Abbott and Adams have clashed multiple times over immigration issues, as Abbott has attempted to draw the attention of northern Democratic politicians to the Texas-Mexico border.

“As law enforcement agents along the Texas-Mexico border respond to thousands of illegal crossings each and every day, putting their lives on the line for Texans and for all Americans, the crisis demands the attention of not only the Biden Administration, which is responsible for securing the border, but of leaders across the country,” the governor, who is up for reelection this year, wrote earlier this week in a letter to Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Migrants will be bussed to both cities from the southern border and dropped off there rather than staying in Texas.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said on Friday.

Tags Greg Abbott

More News/Legislation/Immigration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans vow ‘hell’ for ...
  2. GOP Senate candidate won’t back ...
  3. Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social ...
  4. Putin can’t control his Ukraine ...
  5. Schumer defends dropping carried ...
  6. The Memo: Trump’s TV stars pose ...
  7. The one thing Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan ...
  8. Democrats add stock buyback ...
  9. Pelosi was right to go to Taiwan ...
  10. Trump PAC pushing election fraud ...
  11. Police change account of crash ...
  12. Long COVID comes in three ...
  13. North Carolina county putting AR-15s ...
  14. Semiconductor giants call for ...
  15. Georgia prosecutor knocks Lindsey ...
  16. Five of the most dramatic scenes from ...
  17. AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ...
  18. Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video