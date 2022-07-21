trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News/Legislation/Technology

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

by Chloe Folmar - 07/21/22 7:01 PM ET
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality in Washington on Dec. 14, 2017.

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

Tags FCC Federal Communications Commission Jessica Rosenworcel Jessica Rosenworcel Loyaan A. Egal

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News/Legislation/Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  2. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  3. Webb telescope suffered ...
  4. OIG asks Secret Service to stop ...
  5. Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump ...
  6. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  7. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  8. LIVE COVERAGE: Jan. 6 panel holds ...
  9. Half of Americans expect a civil war ...
  10. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  11. Supreme Court denies Biden bid to ...
  12. House passes bill to protect access ...
  13. Melania Trump says she ‘was unaware ...
  14. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  15. Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee holds ...
  16. Five takeaways as Biden tests ...
  17. Chris Cuomo on CNN: ‘I’ll never ...
  18. House committee advances bill to ban ...
Load more

Video

See all Video