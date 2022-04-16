Suspect arrested in deadly Georgia gun range robbery

One man was arrested Friday night in connection with a robbery at the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, Ga. that left three dead.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was taken to the Coweta County Jail on charges of three counts of malice murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) and Explosives and the Grantville Police Department announced that their joint investigation “remains active and ongoing” after the initial arrest.

The April 8 robbery left the owner of the shooting range, Tommy Hawk, dead along with his wife, Evelyn Hawk, and 19-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk.

The Grantville Police Department said that about 40 weapons were taken from the shooting range. It is unclear whether the police have leads on the location of the weapons after the arrest of Muse.

“ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice” Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons said in a statement. “The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms make solving this case our top priority.”