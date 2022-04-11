It’s time to put civility back in our politics

Two hundred and thirty-three years ago last week, on April 6, 1789, the first joint session of the U.S. House and Senate met in New York’s Federal Hall and proceeded to count the electoral votes that would establish George Washington as the nation’s first President. That remarkable proceeding was peaceful, dignified and the outcome was accepted by all participants – candidates and supporters alike, those who prevailed and those who did not. Thus began the first full session of an institution now in its 117th iteration.

Since the founding, more than ten thousand Americans have had the honor and privilege to represent their constituents in the House of Representatives and Senate. As legislators, their primary responsibility has been to accurately reflect the will and needs of those they represent and, most importantly, engage with their colleagues and the executive branch to formulate public policy that best advances the rights, opportunities, and security of their fellow citizens.

Because our nation is so diverse, our people’s representatives are as well. Consequently, to achieve passage of legislation in either chamber, productive members are those who interact with each other, engage in meaningful conversation, and ultimately find the common ground that is the foundation of public policy advancement. They do so by respecting each other as colleagues, regardless of party label. It is certainly true, that during that first Congress and ever since, spirited policy debate has been the hallmark of the American legislative process. But that debate must be conducted civilly and responsibly if we are to advance as a nation.

Unfortunately, in the past few years, the conduct of far too many members of the House and Senate and in legislative bodies across the land has devolved into angry exchanges and name-calling that serves no other purpose than to inflame passions and harden sentiments against fellow officials. We are concerned that too many of those serving in and seeking elected office are willing to degrade our centuries-old representative democracy by riding a wave of tribalism and division. Instead of engaging in dialogue to achieve practical policy solutions, these outbursts of acrimony only serve to further separate members from each other and inflame individuals and organizations among the broader public. Worse, the rhetoric is increasingly involving threats or encouragement of acts of violence.

In response to this dangerous and divisive trend, as two former members of Congress with a combined 24 years of service and coming from different regions and political parties, we have authored a “Civility, Not Violence Pledge” that has now been signed by a bipartisan group of over 100 former members of Congress. Together, we have all have pledged to withhold our support of any candidates – regardless of party – who advocate or threaten violence against their political adversaries. The pledge reads:

“Recognizing that a strong, vibrant, and unified republic is founded on our citizenry’s mutual respect for the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others, and

That our local, state, and federal elected officials have a special and solemn responsibility to recognize and promote such mutual respect in the conduct of their public duties, and

That their conduct should at all times be civil, respectful, and ethical in action and discourse,

The undersigned do hereby affirm and pledge that they will:

Responsibly conduct themselves in speech and action in a manner that fosters civility and respect among fellow officials and citizens,

Decry and oppose any conduct or activity that encourages, supports, or condones any act or threat of violence against any individuals, groups, elected officials, or government employees at any level of government, and

Decline support for any persons or organizations that encourage, support or condone such violence.”

Having served in office ourselves, we call on current members and candidates for Congress to join us and publicly demonstrate their recognition that public service should be founded on mutual respect for their colleagues and constituents, and that their words and conduct should not be used to support or condone any form of violence in the public square. We also call on the public and the media to hold elected officials and all candidates accountable to make and abide by this same commitment.

The members of the first Congress set an example for the world, showing that the elected representatives of the people could work together, despite their differences, to build and sustain the longest and most successful constitutional democratic republic in history. The responsibility of this current and all future congresses, is to honor that example and sustain that legacy.

See the pledge and the signers at www.civilitynotviolence.org/

Baird served in Congress from 1999-2011 and Gerlach served from 2003-2015. Both are members of the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress.