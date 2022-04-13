To combat world hunger, immediate aid, along with the reworkings of the modern food supply is needed

More than a month into the War in Ukraine and headlines around the world are screaming of a global hunger emergency produced by the crisis. Wheat and fuel prices have risen dramatically since Russia’s invasion; this is war, after all, in one of the world’s great breadbaskets. It is no coincidence that the Ukrainian flag seems to depict a vivid blue sky over a yellow field of wheat. It is part of the country’s very identity and Ukraine has become a place that feeds countless millions outside of its borders.

The mechanics of this export crisis are, by now, quite well understood and much ink has been spilled regarding the likely effects of the conflict on wheat and other commodity prices. What is becoming clearer with time are the impacts of this crisis on key global hunger metrics. In a recent analysis conducted by the United Nations World Food Programme, the organization warns that acute hunger could rise by an additional 47 million people if the conflict in Ukraine continues unabated in the coming months.

That means that up to 323 million people could become acutely food insecure in 2022—a terrible new record on top of already unprecedented global need. Crises affecting global hunger today are described as worse than at any time since World War II. The unfolding scenes in Ukraine are, in fact, eerily reminiscent of those dark days some eighty years ago.

U.S. leadership then was the critical element that helped rebuild Europe through the Marshall Plan following the collapse of Nazi Germany and the rise of the Iron Curtain and Russian aggression. The United States provided enormous amounts of humanitarian assistance—much of it food— that helped millions of people in those ravaged counties find freedom from hunger. Today, U.S. leadership and robust humanitarian assistance is needed in much the same way.

But U.S. assistance in the aftermath of the Second World War was not limited to bulk donations of food. U.S. agricultural productivity spiked during the war thanks to new technologies and practices. Colliding with the emergence of new varieties of crops—especially wheat and rice—the United States helped launch a “Green Revolution” and exported these new technologies and practices to all corners of the earth.

More than half a century later, we’ve learned that this era of abundance was not a panacea. Today, we’re grappling with the health and environmental side-effects of the modern industrial agriculture system that we have long championed, learning that the spoils of such a revolution were not equally shared. Today, food production for major commodities is highly concentrated. Just three countries, for example, hold almost 70 percent of world’s wheat reserves. With the Ukraine crisis we learn that free trade can only go so far to protect import-dependent countries from the scourge of hunger.

It was clear even before this emergency that transformation, not mere tinkering at the margins, was needed to shore up the shaky foundations of our modern food system. We knew that we had to develop novel methods of production that allowed farming systems to capture carbon rather than emit it; we knew that we needed behavioral change and new laws to help people eat healthier and more diversly; and we knew that we had to do more to help still struggling countries produce more food domestically to meet the needs of their populations and to smooth the rough edges off of the trade-dependent global food system. We need a substantially enhanced global research effort, embracing new science and technology, that will allow us to raise food more nutritiously and sustainably.

Clearly, our work is not yet done. As U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, I directed a department of the United States government the reach of which most American do not realize. The “Peoples’ Department”, as referred to by its founder, Abraham Lincoln, has for more than a century and a half been an engine for agricultural productivity both here in the United States and aboard. USDA houses an arsenal of research capacity that when joined with America’s land grant universities and other public and private institutions should be leveraged again in this moment to help shepherd in the global food system of tomorrow.

Yes, we should be doing everything in our power to reach millions of hunger people today—not just in Eastern Europe, but across the globe—with lifesaving food assistance. But this crisis should also serve as a shot across the bow of our struggling global food system and a siren call to those seeking to change it. If this moment of global hunger is met with the ambition and scale of the post-war era—and given what we know now— it can help shepherd in a more prosperous and equitable global food system that is better for both people and planet alike.

Dan Glickman is a World Food Program USA board member and a former U.S. secretary of Agriculture.