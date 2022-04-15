Consistent, comparable disclosure sits at the heart of our global financial system

The financial community probably never expected the “SWIFT” financial messaging system to become dinner table conversation. But, with the invasion of Ukraine, and the coordinated efforts of the U.S., EU and their allies to use financial levers in response to Russian aggression, the attention of everyday Americans has been turned toward the cogs that keep our global financial system moving.

The first time this many eyes looked under the hood of financial markets was in the aftermath of the Great Depression. In response to the global economy being brought down by speculation and unregulated markets, Congress created the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ninety years later, the SEC’s three-part mission still starts with “Protect Investors.”

To do that, the SEC has developed robust disclosure rules that ensure anyone trading securities has access to the same public, accurate, consistent and comparable information. With a mandate to drive efficient markets while improving and adapting to the times, this system of information sits at the heart of every investment decision being made in global capital markets, providing a baseline of information from thousands of securities issuers, all reporting the same information, presented in the same way, to evaluate expected performance.

Earlier this month, the SEC took a historic step to update this disclosure regime for the modern era — one where climate change has already directly impacted 40 percent of American counties just last year — by proposing a rule that would require companies to disclose climate-related information to investors.

Just as in the aftermath of the Great Depression, investors are calling for consistent, comparable disclosure in order to manage their risk; this time, about climate specifically. Unlike the Great Depression, though, we have a chance to prevent the worst financial harms posed by climate change before they happen, and protect those who can least afford increased financial risk, including Americans saving for retirement.

The 4,800 global signatories of the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) signed a pledge to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions, and that is exactly what the SEC’s proposed rule would facilitate. Without SEC action, the real risk posed by climate change and its economic ramifications remains hidden in a web of voluntary disclosures, with thousands of companies presenting different climate-related information, in different places, using different formats.

For investors, this patchwork of climate information has been inefficient to search through, impossible to compare, and leaves many questions unanswered — much like a professor grading papers for a class having given no instructions on what students should write about other than to “submit a relevant paper, please”.

This inefficiency is proving to be unsustainable. As explored in a PRI report last year, we found that more than 70 percent of listed companies, representing some of the world’s largest carbon-polluters, are failing to fully account for climate-related risks in financial statements. The SEC’s new rule will not only standardize disclosures, but help issuers and investors better communicate on increasingly relevant climate issues.

The SEC’s disclosure regime has been developed over almost a century to provide necessary information for investors, and protect them and broader financial markets from risk. The proposed rule would simply update disclosure requirements to help answer the question investors have been asking in unison for years: what are you doing to protect my investments, and my investors, from climate change?

As we were recently reminded by financial markets making headlines, the global financial system is complex, but still important for every American — especially those looking to save for retirement. It makes sense that the SEC would tune the cogs and ensure investors have what they need to consider climate change as its impacts on markets and daily life continue to grow.

Greg Hershman is the head of U.S. policy for Principles for Responsible Investment.