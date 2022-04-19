trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Congress Blog

Russian forces take eastern Ukrainian city of Kreminna, official says

by Lexi Lonas - 04/19/22 7:34 AM ET
AP-Alexei Alexandrov
FILE – A serviceman stands at a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022. Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)

Russian forces have taken over the eastern Ukrainian city of Kreminna after launching an offensive in the region.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said in a briefing Russian troops captured the area while Ukrainian troops withdrew, Reuters reported.

“It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics – about 200 dead – but in reality there are many more,” Gaidai added.

Meanwhile, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram that the city was “lost” to Russian soldiers, according to CNN.

Haidai also said Russian troops opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Kreminna that was trying to escape the fighting in the city.

“Four people died. One seriously injured person is still at the scene,” Haidai noted.

The development comes after Russian forces were repositioned to focus their assault on eastern Ukraine after making little progress in other areas of the country.

Russia has been accused of various war crimes including indiscriminately targeting civilians during their invasion.

Moscow launched the invasion almost two months ago, and there is no clear end in sight to the fighting.

Tags Kreminna russia Russia-Ukraine war russian invasion of ukraine ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden has told Obama he’s running ...
  2. TSA not enforcing travel mask mandate ...
  3. Trump tears into Arizona GOP Senate ...
  4. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge ...
  5. He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he ...
  6. Democrats pressure Biden to back off ...
  7. Supreme Court won’t shield airman ...
  8. Russia says mass strikes launched in ...
  9. Judge strikes down CDC mask mandate ...
  10. Five deadly weapons Russia is accused ...
  11. Late-season winter storm threatens to ...
  12. CDC removes all countries from ...
  13. Biden faces deepening Democratic rift ...
  14. GOP term limit proposal threatens to ...
  15. Democrats prepare to take second run ...
  16. White House urges travelers to keep ...
  17. Trump calls for Russia and Ukraine to ...
  18. Former MSNBC analyst joins Ukrainian ...
Load more

Video

See all Video