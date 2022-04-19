Russian forces take eastern Ukrainian city of Kreminna, official says

Russian forces have taken over the eastern Ukrainian city of Kreminna after launching an offensive in the region.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said in a briefing Russian troops captured the area while Ukrainian troops withdrew, Reuters reported.

“It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics – about 200 dead – but in reality there are many more,” Gaidai added.

Meanwhile, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram that the city was “lost” to Russian soldiers, according to CNN.

Haidai also said Russian troops opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Kreminna that was trying to escape the fighting in the city.

“Four people died. One seriously injured person is still at the scene,” Haidai noted.

The development comes after Russian forces were repositioned to focus their assault on eastern Ukraine after making little progress in other areas of the country.

Russia has been accused of various war crimes including indiscriminately targeting civilians during their invasion.

Moscow launched the invasion almost two months ago, and there is no clear end in sight to the fighting.