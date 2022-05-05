To save their party, Democrats should return to the center

With little more than a half-year before November’s midterm elections, many of my fellow Democrats have begun to panic, and with good cause. Support for the party has cratered amid ballooning inflation, spiking crime, and widespread fears over problems ranging from immigration to national security. Some leaders on the left of the Democratic Party have curiously taken this moment of peril for Democrats to argue for more of the same, to double down on the progressive agenda pushed by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). But that response ignores the reality staring the party in the face.

Democrats are in trouble because they have strayed from the pledge President Biden made to the American people during the 2020 campaign, and articulated so hopefully in his inaugural address, to establish a stable, moderate, bipartisan government in Washington, one that would stand in sharp contrast with that of his predecessor. The best way for Democrats to avoid an electoral cataclysm this fall is to return to the bipartisan problem-solving center the president stood for in 2020.

Democrats have been down this road before. The two Democratic presidents I served under in the Senate, Clinton and Obama, were also elected on the promise to govern as inclusive moderates. They both ran into political troubles soon after taking office, trying to accommodate the left of the Democratic Party. But they both then moved to the center and got some big things done for our country. Never before Joe Biden has a newly elected president faced such narrow majority margins in Congress, and yet on the activist Democratic left, there was the mistaken belief that Biden’s victory over former President Trump was a defeat for conservatism that provided a historic opportunity to enact big transformational liberal policies.

But conservatism is not dead, no matter the country’s opinion of Donald Trump. And its influence isn’t simply due to the filibuster rules that give Republican senators leverage over the congressional agenda. Even absent the filibuster, liberal Democrats would not have sufficient votes in Congress to adopt their agenda. Polling today also makes clear that the American people identify themselves more as conservatives than liberals, but most of all they are hungry for bipartisan centrist government accomplishments.

That should point the way forward for Democrats. It is to pivot back to the central promise of the president’s 2020 campaign and give voters the policies that they want, instead of telling them what they should want. A return to bipartisanship would receive a warm welcome from many Democrats on Capitol Hill today, particularly from those fearful of losing their seats in November. In fact, some legislators in both chambers from both parties are already trying to build bipartisan consensus on a whole range of issues. If the president and Democratic leaders were to endorse these initiatives, it would result in both good policy for our country and good politics for the Democratic Party.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that was enacted last year is the best proof of the popularity of Democrats and Republicans working across the aisle. Today, members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus and several bipartisan members of the Senate, including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Wa.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), are working together to offer ways to improve energy security for the United States and our allies, provide better security at the Mexican border, and implement stronger foreign policies toward Iran and China.

Some on the left will argue that embracing a stronger bipartisan agenda would be a break from the Democratic Party’s soul. But implacably demanding passage of an agenda that cannot pass benefits no one—certainly not Americans who most need government to work for them. It may be satisfying to denounce those who refuse to accede to your legislative demands, but if the result is stalemate, what have you won? And if your refusal to engage simply opens the door to your own political defeat, as now appears likely for many Democrats, how comforting will it later be outside of Congress to proclaim one’s ideological purity?

The majority of Democrats now in Congress may not be centrists. But Democrats of every stripe know that the party is incapable of maintaining majorities in either chamber without the moderates. There must be seats at the Democratic table for all members of the party center, left, and right. It is not too late for President Biden and Democratic congressional leaders to create such an opportunity. And then, of course, it would be helpful for some stout-hearted Republicans to put the country first, come to the center, and produce a bipartisan revival of our politics and government.

Lieberman is co-chairman of No Labels. He served in the U.S. Senate from Connecticut from 1989-2013.