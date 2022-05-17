Unleash American energy production at home

One of the Biden administration’s first actions in office was to halt the Keystone XL Pipeline—shuttering domestic energy production, forcing thousands of American energy workers out of their jobs, and signaling a drastic shift in energy policy to the American people.

Fast forward a year later and global tumult generated by Russia’s war in Ukraine sent shockwaves across the globe, with notable effects here in the United States. Gas prices—already on the rise due to rising and unsustainable government spending—soared even higher, reaching almost $4.50/gallon in my North Central Florida district. The Biden administration’s dependence on Russia for oil exacerbated the problem the president started. Many Americans are now asking a question with what should be a seemingly simple answer: why don’t we produce more energy at home?

The facts are impossible to ignore: the Biden administration has delayed or blocked the issuance of permits necessary for American energy development, revoked and denied mining permits, and added layers of unnecessary bureaucracy and red tape to permitting decisions. It’s clear this administration plans to fight oil and gas development in the U.S. at every turn. With no new offshore leases issued since President Biden took office, we continue to lose ground in invigorating our production capabilities.

Leaseholders have nominated additional parcels for sale needed to develop currently held leases, but until federal lands are open for business, it’s impossible to generate confidence and investment in American energy production without certainty in what the future holds.

The Biden administration continues to push for policy-driven electrification as the answer to the problems the American people face right now, but the results are not immediate. As renewable technologies develop rapidly, we predict they will be a growing part of our domestic energy portfolio moving forward. While the current production levels of solar, wind, hydropower, and beyond are not enough to meet the challenges of this moment, I look forward to the day when that may be the case. For now, however, internal combustion engines (ICE) will continue to be a significant part of transportation for many years to come. We should support ICE vehicles and EVs, listening to consumer demand and prioritizing consumer affordability.

When it comes to natural gas, for example, it is one of the cleanest fuels available, accounting for just six percent of U.S. emissions when used residentially. Natural gas also saves the customer over $1,000 per year, demonstrating the value of this energy source. Renewable natural gas (RNG)—a developing technology capturing biomethane—is on the rise and presents a valuable opportunity for greater use. Natural gas vehicles are also becoming more readily available, delivering cost-effective emissions reduction and relative fuel price stability.

In March, I introduced the Small-Scale LNG Access Act, a bill to support domestic production and exportation of liquified natural gas (LNG). The U.S. is a global leader in LNG production and investment in this vital resource will support American jobs and foster American energy independence, generating another useful solution to the challenges we face now. While neither my legislation nor permit issuances will likely be taken up by the Biden administration, I will continue advocating for solutions for the American people, our energy workforce, and price relief in the middle of a difficult time for consumers nationwide.

The truth is the United States was energy independent and can be again, tapping into our rich resources. With the cleanest, safest, and most efficient production practices worldwide, the U.S. is poised to combat record inflation and deliver much needed energy relief to the American people. We can defeat Russia’s global hold on energy and unlock our domestic energy potential to meet our own needs and those of our allies.

Kat Cammack represents Florida’s 3rd District.