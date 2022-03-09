Agencies pay the price for congressional lethargy

Members of Congress should be toiling away on the fiscal year (FY) 2023 spending bills. Unsurprisingly, they are instead frantically trying to finish last year’s homework.

By failing to complete the 12 appropriations bills that fund the federal government by Oct. 1, 2021, which was the beginning of FY 2022, legislators extended their remarkably inept streak of failing to fulfill their most basic Constitutional duty to 25 consecutive years. In every year since FY 1997, Congress has passed a continuing resolution (CR), which keeps the same funding level as the prior year and provides more time to complete the appropriations process. While intended to be short-term, the bills have lasted on average 142.7 days, or nearly five months. In FYs 2011 and 2013, Congress resorted to full-year CRs. They have only passed all the bills three time in the 47 years since the 1974 Budget and Impoundment Control Act was signed into law with the intent of improving the budget process.

Tardy approval of the bills is one of the few remaining areas of bipartisan consensus. Both divided and unified control by Democrats and Republicans over the House, Senate, and White House, as well as collegial bipartisanship and hyper partisanship, have existed over that timeframe without changing the results.

The House of Representatives managed to pass nine of the FY 2022 bills before the deadline. The Senate, where a lethargic legislative style is considered the highest form of art, failed to pass a single spending bill prior to the deadline for a third consecutive year. The current CR is slated to last until March 11, 2022.

The repeated use of CRs provide the most striking example of the culture of poor governance that has taken root in Congress, and it has a real impact. The short-term bills neutralize the government’s significant buying power. Inconsistent and uncertain payments to agencies force them to purchase fewer items at a time, rather than paying in advance for bulk orders at lower prices. New programs cannot be initiated, and agencies cannot alter existing acquisition plans on the fly. CRs create delays and raise costs for multi-year projects and disrupt the onboarding of new employees.

While the regular use of CRs undermines the efficacy of every agency, it has a particularly negative impact on the Department of Defense, which has started a new fiscal year under a stopgap funding bill in 19 of the last 20 years. On Jan. 25, 2022, Rear Admiral John Gumbleton stated that a full-year CR for the rest of FY 2022 would mean forgoing maintenance “on five submarines and two aircraft carriers, and we would reduce the flying hour accounts to all our pilots, Navy and Marine Corps, by 10 percent or 20 percent in the last quarter and a half of the fiscal year.” It would also delay the commencement of 32 new programs and reduce the Navy’s FY 2022 recruitment goal from 31,000 new sailors to 8,000 at a time when the fleet is meant to be growing. All branches of the military are similarly impacted. Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger testified in a Jan. 12, 2022 hearing before the House Defense Appropriation Subcommittee that CRs are “backward looking, destabilizing and decelerating.” This is not the kind of defense posture that the country should project to the rest of the world during the biggest crisis in Europe since World War II.

CRs contribute to poor legislative practices in other ways. Even with the added time, legislators frequently resort to passing multiple bills together in omnibus packages that contain thousands of pages of text, which minimizes the amount of review time available for members of Congress and the public. The House Rules Committee, regardless of which party is in control, often restricts amendments to these packages, which limits the opportunity to trim spending. The small group of appropriators who write the bills often include earmarks and other provisions favorable to their states and districts.

Adhering to the statutory mandated budget timeline would increase the efficiency of federal agencies. It might also make legislators a little more popular among voters. Only 20 percent of Americans currently approve of the way members of Congress do their jobs, and 75 percent disapprove.

While it is possible that legislators will recommit to their core responsibility before the beginning of FY 2023, it seems far more plausible that this longstanding example of congressional dysfunction will continue well into the future.

Sean Kennedy is director of policy and research for Citizens Against Government Waste.